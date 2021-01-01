Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Gaming A15 FA506 or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

69 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
VS
62 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Apple M1
GPU Apple M1 GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 199-272% higher FPS
  • Around 95% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 90 against 58.2 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (100.1 vs 142.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Gaming A15 FA506
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 359.8 mm (14.17 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 256 mm (10.08 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 24.5 mm (0.96 inches) 15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.9% ~79.4%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level - 41.9 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1759:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.3%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 10 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
TUF Gaming A15 FA506 +362%
12 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 77.5 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.1 x 6.6 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

