ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 vs Chromebook Flip C536/CX5
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
- Can run popular games at about 661-902% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 90 against 57 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (133.4 vs 142.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|1.89 kg (4.17 lbs)
|Width
|359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
|357.6 mm (14.08 inches)
|Height
|256 mm (10.08 inches)
|240.8 mm (9.48 inches)
|Thickness
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|18.5 mm (0.73 inches)
|Area
|921 cm2 (142.8 inches2)
|861 cm2 (133.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.9%
|~77.9%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|White
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|200 W
|45 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
TUF Gaming A15 FA506 +10%
1379
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
TUF Gaming A15 FA506 +136%
5871
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x16 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
