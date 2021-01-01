Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Gaming A15 FA506 or Chromebook Flip C536/CX5 – what's better?

TUF Gaming A15 FA506 vs Chromebook Flip C536/CX5

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
VS
ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU -
RAM 16GB
Storage

Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
  • Can run popular games at about 661-902% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 90 against 57 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (133.4 vs 142.7 square inches)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Gaming A15 FA506
vs
Chromebook Flip C536/CX5

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.89 kg (4.17 lbs)
Width 359.8 mm (14.17 inches) 357.6 mm (14.08 inches)
Height 256 mm (10.08 inches) 240.8 mm (9.48 inches)
Thickness 24.5 mm (0.96 inches) 18.5 mm (0.73 inches)
Area 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2) 861 cm2 (133.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.9% ~77.9%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black, Gray White
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 200 W 45 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 3840 384
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

