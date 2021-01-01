Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Gaming A15 FA506 or ExpertBook B1 (B1500) – what's better?

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 vs ExpertBook B1 (B1500)

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
VS
ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
Display
CPU
Review

Evaluation of ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 and ExpertBook B1 (B1500) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
  • Can run popular games at about 438-598% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~114%) battery – 90 against 42 watt-hours
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (131.3 vs 142.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Gaming A15 FA506
vs
ExpertBook B1 (B1500)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs)
Width 359.8 mm (14.17 inches) 358 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 256 mm (10.08 inches) 236.5 mm (9.31 inches)
Thickness 24.5 mm (0.96 inches) 19.4 mm (0.76 inches)
Area 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.9% ~79.3%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 65 / 90 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No Yes
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No Yes
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz -
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 2
L3 Cache 16 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1531 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1594 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 384
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz -
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

