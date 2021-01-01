ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 vs ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
- Can run popular games at about 438-598% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~114%) battery – 90 against 42 watt-hours
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (131.3 vs 142.7 square inches)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|1.72 kg (3.79 lbs)
|Width
|359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|256 mm (10.08 inches)
|236.5 mm (9.31 inches)
|Thickness
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|19.4 mm (0.76 inches)
|Area
|921 cm2 (142.8 inches2)
|847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.9%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
|65 / 90 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Yes
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|Yes
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|2
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
TUF Gaming A15 FA506 +120%
1390
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
TUF Gaming A15 FA506 +430%
6124
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1531 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1594 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|1.22 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x16 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
