You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 2560 x 1440 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6800M 12GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (142.7 vs 172.7 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS

Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 256 x 24.5 mm

14.17 x 10.08 x 0.96 inches 395 x 282 x 23.4 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92 inches Area 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.9% ~74.1% Side bezels 7.2 mm 6 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 120° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 3 Noise level 49 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 141 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness TUF Gaming A15 FA506 300 nits ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition n/a

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 200 W 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 460 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6800M 12GB TGP 75 W 145 W Nvidia Optimus - AMD Switchable Graphics Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1403 MHz 2321 MHz GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 2581 MHz FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units 2048 2560 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance TUF Gaming A15 FA506 6.7 TFLOPS ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition +145% 16.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness 73.9 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.