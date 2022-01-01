Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Gaming A15 FA506 or ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) – what's better?

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 vs Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)

55 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
VS
63 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 and Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (142.7 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Gaming A15 FA506
vs
ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 256 x 24.5 mm
14.17 x 10.08 x 0.96 inches		 395 x 282 x 28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 1.11 inches
Area 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.9% ~74.1%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 6 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 120° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level 49 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 200 W 100 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 460 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
TUF Gaming A15 FA506
6.7 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) +6%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 73.9 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
