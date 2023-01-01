Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
- Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 100 against 90 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- 79% sharper screen – 254 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 252 x 22.1-26.8 mm
13.98 x 9.92 x 0.87-1.06 inches
|355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|895 cm2 (138.7 inches2)
|882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83%
|~86.2%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Yellow
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|50 dB
|37.4 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3456 x 2234 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1339:1
|25700:1
|sRGB color space
|97.8%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|70.9%
|88%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|69.4%
|99.1%
|Response time
|25 ms
|67 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:25 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|240 / 280 W
|140 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|532 grams
|353 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.75 GHz
|-
|Cores
|8
|10 (8P + 2E)
|Threads
|16
|10
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12116
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1669
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14647
11873
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|85-95 W
|30 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2200 MHz
|1296 MHz
|FLOPS
|15.6 TFLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1792
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|112
|128
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|64
|64
GPU performance
15.6 TFLOPS
5.2 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC256
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|82 dB
|84.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|13.0 x 7.5 cm
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
