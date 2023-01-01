Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

66 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023)
VS
71 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
3456 x 2234
CPU
GPU
Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 100 against 90 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 79% sharper screen – 254 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 252 x 22.1-26.8 mm
13.98 x 9.92 x 0.87-1.06 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 895 cm2 (138.7 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~86.2%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black, Gray, Yellow Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50 dB 37.4 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1339:1 25700:1
sRGB color space 97.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 70.9% 88%
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.4% 99.1%
Response time 25 ms 67 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 240 / 280 W 140 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 532 grams 353 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.75 GHz -
Cores 8 10 (8P + 2E)
Threads 16 10
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 85-95 W 30 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 15.6 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1792 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC256 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 82 dB 84.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.5 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023)
2. Razer Blade 16 and Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023)
3. Asus ROG Strix G16 and TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023)
4. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) and TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023)
5. Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2023) and Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023)
6. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
7. Razer Blade 15 (2023) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
8. Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) and Pro 16 (2021)
9. Dell Alienware x17 R1 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
10. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) and Pro 16 (2021)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский