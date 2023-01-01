Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023) or ROG Strix SCAR 16 – what's better?

Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023) vs ROG Strix SCAR 16

66 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023)
VS
82 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023)
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023) and ROG Strix SCAR 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS
  • Provides 267% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 300 nits
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023)
vs
ROG Strix SCAR 16

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 252 x 22.1-26.8 mm
13.98 x 9.92 x 0.87-1.06 inches		 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
Area 895 cm2 (138.7 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Black, Gray, Yellow Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 165 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1339:1 -
sRGB color space 97.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 70.9% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.4% 100%
Response time 25 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 / 280 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 532 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.75 GHz 5.6 GHz
Cores 8 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 16 32
L3 Cache 16 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 85-95 W 175 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 6 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz -
GPU boost clock 2200 MHz -
FLOPS 15.6 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1792 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 80
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC256 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 82 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 2 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 15 9520 (2022) and TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023)
2. MacBook Pro 16 (2023) and TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023)
3. ROG Strix G16 and TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023)
4. ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) and TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023)
5. TUF Gaming A17 (2023) and TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023)
6. Blade 16 and ROG Strix SCAR 16
7. ROG Strix G18 and ROG Strix SCAR 16
8. ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) and ROG Strix SCAR 16
9. Alienware m16 and ROG Strix SCAR 16
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 and TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский