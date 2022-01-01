Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Gaming A17 (2022) or Nitro 5 AN517-54 – what's better?

Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022) vs Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54

62 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022)
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022)
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 57.5 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022) and Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022)
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (161.2 vs 174.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Gaming A17 (2022)
vs
Nitro 5 AN517-54

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 394 x 264 x 22.9-25.4 mm
15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9-1 inches		 403.8 x 279.4 x 24.9 mm
15.9 x 11 x 0.98 inches
Area 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2) 1128 cm2 (174.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~73.1%
Side bezels 5.5 mm 10.4 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 47.9 dB 47 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1243:1
sRGB color space 62.5% 55%
Adobe RGB profile 47.3% 37.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 36.7%
Response time - 16 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 / 240 W 135 / 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 387 / 580 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
TUF Gaming A17 (2022) +123%
7.12 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 AN517-54
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 79 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022) or Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
2. Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022) or Gaming F17 (2022)
3. Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022) or Gaming A15 (2022)
4. Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 or Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
5. Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 or ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
6. Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 or Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
7. Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 or Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
8. Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 or Aspire 5 (A515-56)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 and Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский