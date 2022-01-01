Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022) vs ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (161.2 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 72-98% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- 34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|3 kg (6.62 lbs)
|Dimensions
|394 x 264 x 22.9-25.4 mm
15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9-1 inches
|395 x 282 x 23.4 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92 inches
|Area
|1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.3%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|5.5 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|3
|Noise level
|47.9 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|62.5%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|47.3%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|200 / 240 W
|280 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9632
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13560
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|145 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|AMD Switchable Graphics
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|2116 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|2390 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|16.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|160
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|64
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|-
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
