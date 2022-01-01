You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 56 Wh 90 Wh 90 Wh CPU AMD Ryzen 7 6800H - Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12950HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (161.2 vs 172.7 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours

Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) Dimensions 394 x 264 x 22.9-25.4 mm

15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9-1 inches 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches Area 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~74.1% Side bezels 5.5 mm 6 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - Yes Number of fans 2 4 Noise level 47.9 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz PPI 127 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 62.5% - Adobe RGB profile 47.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 3 ms

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 90 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 200 / 240 W 280 / 330 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 95 W 150 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz - GPU boost clock 1740 MHz - FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 80 GPU performance TUF Gaming A17 (2022) 7.12 TFLOPS ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) +175% 19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels - 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.