Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2023) vs Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023

62 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2023)
VS
65 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023
Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2023)
Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2023) and Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2023)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 26% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (161.2 vs 182.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Gaming A17 (2023)
vs
Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Dimensions 394 x 264 x 22.9-25.4 mm
15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9-1 inches		 399.3 x 295.5 x 26.8-27.6 mm
15.72 x 11.63 x 1.06-1.09 inches
Area 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2) 1180 cm2 (182.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~62.9%
Side bezels 5.5 mm 27.3 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 62.5% -
Adobe RGB profile 47.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 7 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 240 / 280 W 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.75 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 16 24
L3 Cache 16 MB 30 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
