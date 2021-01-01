Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Gaming A17 FA706 or Aspire 5 (A515-56) – what's better?

ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)

ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
VS
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
From $479
Display
CPU
GPU -
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
  • Can run popular games at about 661-902% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~88%) battery – 90 against 48 watt-hours
  • 27% sharper screen – 127 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 950 grams less (around 2.09 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (134.4 vs 166.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Gaming A17 FA706
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-56)

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Width 399.2 mm (15.72 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 268.9 mm (10.59 inches) 238.5 mm (9.39 inches)
Thickness 24.8 mm (0.98 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 1073 cm2 (166.5 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~77.4%
Side bezels 8.1 mm 9 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 260 gramm

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 68.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 3840 384
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

