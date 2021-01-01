ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
- Can run popular games at about 661-902% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~88%) battery – 90 against 48 watt-hours
- 27% sharper screen – 127 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 950 grams less (around 2.09 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (134.4 vs 166.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Width
|399.2 mm (15.72 inches)
|363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
|Height
|268.9 mm (10.59 inches)
|238.5 mm (9.39 inches)
|Thickness
|24.8 mm (0.98 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|1073 cm2 (166.5 inches2)
|867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.9%
|~77.4%
|Side bezels
|8.1 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|-
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|260 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|68.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
TUF Gaming A17 FA706 +15%
1390
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
TUF Gaming A17 FA706 +127%
6124
2693
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x16 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1