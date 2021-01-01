ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
From $1099
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
- Can run popular games at about 133-182% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 90 against 57 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (143.7 vs 166.3 square inches)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|399.2 mm (15.72 inches)
|363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
|Height
|268.9 mm (10.59 inches)
|255 mm (10.04 inches)
|Thickness
|24.8 mm (0.98 inches)
|23.9 mm (0.94 inches)
|Area
|1073 cm2 (166.5 inches2)
|927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.9%
|~72.4%
|Side bezels
|8.1 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
|135 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1369
1369
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6832
6832
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3688
3688
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x16 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
