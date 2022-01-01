Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Gaming A17 FA706 or Predator Triton 300 SE – what's better?

ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 vs Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

56 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
VS
56 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 and Acer Predator Triton 300 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 80-110% higher FPS
  • Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 90 against 60 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (114.1 vs 166.3 square inches)
  • 24% sharper screen – 157 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Gaming A17 FA706
vs
Predator Triton 300 SE

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 399.2 x 268.9 x 24.8 mm
15.72 x 10.59 x 0.98 inches		 323 x 228 x 17.9 mm
12.72 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches
Area 1073 cm2 (166.5 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~73.3%
Side bezels 8.1 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 62.6 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1020:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 76%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 77%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90-95 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
TUF Gaming A17 FA706 +146%
12 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 300 SE
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and TUF Gaming A17 FA706
2. TUF Gaming A15 FA506 and TUF Gaming A17 FA706
3. TUF Gaming F15 (2021) and TUF Gaming A17 FA706
4. TUF Gaming F15 (2022) and TUF Gaming A17 FA706
5. Nitro 5 (AN517-41) and TUF Gaming A17 FA706
6. TUF Gaming F17 (2022) and TUF Gaming A17 FA706
7. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Predator Triton 300 SE
8. Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) and Predator Triton 300 SE
9. Nitro 5 (AN515-55) and Predator Triton 300 SE

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Triton 300 SE and ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский