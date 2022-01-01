You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 950 grams less (around 2.09 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (109.7 vs 166.3 square inches)

28% sharper screen – 162 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 399.2 x 268.9 x 24.8 mm

15.72 x 10.59 x 0.98 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches Area 1073 cm2 (166.5 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~80.2% Side bezels 8.1 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black, Gray White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 17.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1041:1 sRGB color space - 99.8% Adobe RGB profile - 86.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.5% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness TUF Gaming A17 FA706 n/a ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 200 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 730 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP 90-95 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1700 MHz GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 2000 MHz FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64 GPU performance TUF Gaming A17 FA706 +5% 12 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

