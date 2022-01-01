Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Gaming A17 FA706 or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) – what's better?

ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

56 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
VS
72 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 950 grams less (around 2.09 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (109.7 vs 166.3 square inches)
  • 28% sharper screen – 162 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Gaming A17 FA706
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 399.2 x 268.9 x 24.8 mm
15.72 x 10.59 x 0.98 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches
Area 1073 cm2 (166.5 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~80.2%
Side bezels 8.1 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1041:1
sRGB color space - 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 86.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.5%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 730 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90-95 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1700 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 2000 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC285
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
