ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 vs Dash F15 FX516

ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
VS
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
Display
CPU
GPU
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 and Dash F15 FX516 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (140.6 vs 166.3 square inches)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Gaming A17 FA706
vs
TUF Dash F15 FX516

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 399.2 mm (15.72 inches) 360 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 268.9 mm (10.59 inches) 252 mm (9.92 inches)
Thickness 24.8 mm (0.98 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 1073 cm2 (166.5 inches2) 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~74%
Side bezels 8.1 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 200 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

