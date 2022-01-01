Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Gaming A17 FA706 or TUF Gaming A17 (2022) – what's better?

ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 vs Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022)

56 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
VS
61 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022)
ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 90 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 and Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
  • Can run popular games at about 38-52% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Gaming A17 FA706
vs
TUF Gaming A17 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Dimensions 399.2 x 268.9 x 24.8 mm
15.72 x 10.59 x 0.98 inches		 394 x 264 x 22.9-25.4 mm
15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9-1 inches
Area 1073 cm2 (166.5 inches2) 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~79.3%
Side bezels 8.1 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 47.9 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 200 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90-95 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
TUF Gaming A17 FA706 +69%
12 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming A17 (2022)
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and TUF Gaming A17 FA706
2. TUF Gaming A15 FA506 and TUF Gaming A17 FA706
3. Alienware m17 R4 and TUF Gaming A17 FA706
4. ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 and TUF Gaming A17 FA706
5. GF75 Thin and TUF Gaming A17 FA706
6. Alienware x17 R2 and TUF Gaming A17 (2022)
7. Nitro 5 (AN517-41) and TUF Gaming A17 (2022)
8. ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) and TUF Gaming A17 (2022)
9. TUF Gaming F15 (2022) and TUF Gaming A17 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022) and ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский