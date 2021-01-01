TUF Gaming F15 (2021) or Aspire 7 (A715-42G) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 Battery - 48 Wh 90 Wh 48 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 61-83% higher FPS

Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (128.6 vs 142.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 256 x 22.8-24.3 mm

14.13 x 10.08 x 0.9-0.96 inches 363.2 x 228.6 x 22.8 mm

14.3 x 9 x 0.9 inches Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73% ~80.8% Side bezels 6.8 mm 8.9 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 - Noise level 49 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 789:1 - sRGB color space 62.5% - Adobe RGB profile 47.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 41.9% - Response time 25 ms - Max. brightness TUF Gaming F15 (2021) 250 nits Aspire 7 (A715-42G) n/a

Battery Capacity 48 Wh 90 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 180 / 200 W 135 W Weigh of AC adapter 546 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile TGP 75 W - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1403 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 2048 1024 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance TUF Gaming F15 (2021) +110% 6.7 TFLOPS Aspire 7 (A715-42G) 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 77.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm - Touchpad Size 10.6 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.