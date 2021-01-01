Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Gaming F15 (2021) or Predator Triton 500 SE – what's better?

65 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
VS
74 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 0 Wh
CPU Intel Core i9 11900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) and Acer Predator Triton 500 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 105-143% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 400% higher max. screen brightness: 1250 vs 250 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
vs
Predator Triton 500 SE

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 358.1 mm (14.1 inches)
Height 256 mm (10.08 inches) 261.6 mm (10.3 inches)
Thickness 22.8-24.3 mm (0.9-0.96 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 937 cm2 (145.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73% ~79.2%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level 49 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 789:1 -
sRGB color space 62.5% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 47.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 41.9% -
Response time 25 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 / 200 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 546 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 105 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
4.329 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 500 SE +191%
12.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 77.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.6 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

