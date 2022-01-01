Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Gaming F15 (2021) or Swift 3 (SF316-51) – what's better?

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF316-51)

54 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
VS
48 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 (SF316-51)
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
Acer Swift 3 (SF316-51)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 56 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) and Acer Swift 3 (SF316-51) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 206-281% higher FPS
  • Around 78% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF316-51)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 56 against 48 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
vs
Swift 3 (SF316-51)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 256 x 22.8-24.3 mm
14.13 x 10.08 x 0.9-0.96 inches		 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm
14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches
Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73% ~82.3%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 49 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1842:1
sRGB color space 62.5% 99.5%
Adobe RGB profile 47.3% 68.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.6%
Response time - 26 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 / 200 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 546 gramm 271 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20
GPU performance
TUF Gaming F15 (2021) +375%
6.7 TFLOPS
Swift 3 (SF316-51)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 77.1 dB 75.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.6 x 8.0 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

