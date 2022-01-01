You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 3024 x 1964 Battery - 48 Wh 90 Wh 70 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11260H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 16-22% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 70 against 48 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (107.1 vs 142.4 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 256 x 22.8-24.3 mm

14.13 x 10.08 x 0.9-0.96 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73% ~84.6% Side bezels 6.8 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level 49 dB 49.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 3024 x 1964 Size 15.6 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 48900:1 sRGB color space 62.5% 99.3% Adobe RGB profile 47.3% - Response time - 49 ms Max. brightness TUF Gaming F15 (2021) n/a MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 48 Wh 90 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 180 / 200 W 67 / 96 W Weigh of AC adapter 546 gramm 274 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 75 W 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1403 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 64 GPU performance TUF Gaming F15 (2021) +29% 6.7 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 77.1 dB 84.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 10.6 x 8.0 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.