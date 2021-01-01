Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Gaming F15 (2021) or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

63 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
71 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3072 x 1920
Battery 100 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
  • Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~108%) battery – 100 against 48 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 256 mm (10.08 inches) 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 22.8-24.3 mm (0.9-0.96 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73% ~84.3%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level 49 dB 46.1 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 789:1 1331:1
sRGB color space 62.5% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 47.3% 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 41.9% 99.4%
Response time 25 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 180 / 200 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 546 gramm 359 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 50 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1280
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
TUF Gaming F15 (2021) +35%
4.329 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
3.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 77.1 dB 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.6 x 8.0 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) or ask any questions
