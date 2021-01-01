Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Gaming F15 (2021) or ROG Strix G17 G713 – what's better?

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) vs ROG Strix G17 G713

64 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
VS
62 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
From $1499
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) and ROG Strix G17 G713 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (142.4 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 56 against 48 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
vs
ROG Strix G17 G713

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 256 mm (10.08 inches) 282 mm (11.1 inches)
Thickness 22.8-24.3 mm (0.9-0.96 inches) 24.6 mm (0.97 inches)
Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73% ~74.1%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5300 RPM
Noise level 49 dB 47 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 789:1 -
sRGB color space 62.5% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 47.3% 73.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 41.9% -
Response time 25 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 / 200 W 150 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 546 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
TUF Gaming F15 (2021) +101%
6.42 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G17 G713
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 77.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.6 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

