TUF Gaming F15 (2021) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery - 48 Wh 90 Wh 76 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 76 against 48 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (110.5 vs 142.4 square inches)

Provides 28% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 256 x 22.8-24.3 mm

14.13 x 10.08 x 0.9-0.96 inches 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73% ~75.8% Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.1 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 49 dB 52.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 789:1 845:1 sRGB color space 62.5% 92.4% Adobe RGB profile 47.3% 67.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 41.9% 68.1% Response time 25 ms 31 ms Max. brightness TUF Gaming F15 (2021) 250 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +28% 320 nits

Battery Capacity 48 Wh 90 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 180 / 200 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter 546 gramm 545 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 75 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1403 MHz 1455 MHz GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1590 MHz FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 2048 1536 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance TUF Gaming F15 (2021) +37% 6.7 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 4.884 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 77.1 dB 77.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm - Touchpad Size 10.6 x 8.0 cm 10.4 x 6.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.