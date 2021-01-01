ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) vs ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
- Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 76 against 48 watt-hours
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|Width
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|360 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|256 mm (10.08 inches)
|252 mm (9.92 inches)
|Thickness
|22.8-24.3 mm (0.9-0.96 inches)
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|Area
|919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
|907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73%
|~74%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|49 dB
|57 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|789:1
|1179:1
|sRGB color space
|62.5%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|47.3%
|75.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|41.9%
|-
|Response time
|25 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|180 / 200 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|546 gramm
|608 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1405
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5495
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3789
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|75 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|960 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|4.608 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~11 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|1920
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|2x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|77.1 dB
|83 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.8 mm
|-
|Size
|10.6 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
