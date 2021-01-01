Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Gaming F15 (2021) or ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) – what's better?

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) vs ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)

63 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
VS
66 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
Review

Evaluation of ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) and ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
  • Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 76 against 48 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
vs
ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 360 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 256 mm (10.08 inches) 252 mm (9.92 inches)
Thickness 22.8-24.3 mm (0.9-0.96 inches) 18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73% ~74%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 49 dB 57 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 789:1 1179:1
sRGB color space 62.5% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 47.3% 75.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 41.9% -
Response time 25 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 / 200 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 546 gramm 608 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 960 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS 4.608 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~11 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1920
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
4.329 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) +6%
4.608 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 2x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 77.1 dB 83 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.6 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

