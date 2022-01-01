You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Battery - 56 Wh 90 Wh 50.2 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Around 5.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 153-209% higher FPS

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 50.2 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (137.8 vs 164.9 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm

13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches 403.5 x 263.7 x 19.9 mm

15.89 x 10.38 x 0.78 inches Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~77.5% Side bezels 4.3 mm 10.3 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 145° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 57.2 dB 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 892:1 sRGB color space 62.5% 59% Adobe RGB profile 47.3% 38% Response time - 11 ms Max. brightness TUF Gaming F15 (2022) n/a Aspire 5 (A517-52) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 90 Wh 50.2 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 200 / 240 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 656 gramm 307 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 TGP 95 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1468 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16 GPU performance TUF Gaming F15 (2022) +279% 7.12 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A517-52) 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels - 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 76.7 dB 67.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.8 cm 10.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.