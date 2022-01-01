You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 3072 x 1920 Battery - 56 Wh 90 Wh 100 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 67-92% higher FPS

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 100 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm

13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches 357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm

14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~84.3% Side bezels 4.3 mm 6.6 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 145° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM Noise level 57.2 dB 46.1 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 3072 x 1920 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1331:1 sRGB color space 62.5% 100% Adobe RGB profile 47.3% 88.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4% Response time - 43 ms Max. brightness TUF Gaming F15 (2022) n/a MacBook Pro 16 (2019) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 90 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 200 / 240 W 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 656 gramm 359 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB TGP 95 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1000 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1250 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1280 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance TUF Gaming F15 (2022) +122% 7.12 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2019) 3.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels - 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 2666 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 76.7 dB 82.3 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.8 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.