Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022) vs ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)

65 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
VS
65 out of 100
Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 56 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022) and ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS
  • Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1020 grams less (around 2.25 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (95.5 vs 137.8 square inches)
  • 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
vs
ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches		 302 x 204 x 12.0 mm
11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 616 cm2 (95.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~84.5%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 47.9 dB 35 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 62.5% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 47.3% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 200 / 240 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
TUF Gaming F15 (2022) +42%
7.12 TFLOPS
ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

