You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Battery - 56 Wh 90 Wh - 56 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (137.8 vs 161.2 square inches) Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022) Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm

13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches 394 x 264 x 22.9-25.4 mm

15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9-1 inches Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~79.3% Side bezels 4.3 mm 5.5 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 47.9 dB 47.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 62.5% 62.5% Adobe RGB profile 47.3% 47.3%

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 90 Wh 56 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 200 / 240 W 200 / 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance TUF Gaming F15 (2022) 7.12 TFLOPS TUF Gaming A17 (2022) 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

