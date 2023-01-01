Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Gaming F15 (2023) or ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) – what's better?

64 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
VS
75 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
Intel Core i9 13900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023) and ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches		 355 x 246 x 21.1-22.9 mm
13.98 x 9.69 x 0.83-0.9 inches
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 873 cm2 (135.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~85%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Adobe RGB profile 75.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 7 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 200 / 240 W 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 655 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5.4 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock - 1395 MHz
FLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 4608
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 144
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
9.2 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) +113%
19.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.4
Power - 6x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
