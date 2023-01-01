Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Gaming F15 (2023) or TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022) – what's better?

Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023) vs Gaming A15 FA507 (2022)

64 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
VS
62 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022)
Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023) and Gaming A15 FA507 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 16-22% higher FPS
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
vs
TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches		 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~75.5%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 47.9 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile 75.3% 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 7 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 / 240 W 200 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 655 grams 500 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 76 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022) or Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
2. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
3. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) or Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
4. Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) or Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
5. Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2023) or Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
6. Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022) or Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022)
7. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) or Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022) and Gaming F15 (2023) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский