ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021) vs Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57

53 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 57 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021) and Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 61-83% higher FPS
  • Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 57 against 48 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (143.7 vs 166.3 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
vs
Nitro 5 AN515-57

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 399 x 269 x 23.3-24.8 mm
15.71 x 10.59 x 0.92-0.98 inches		 363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches
Area 1073 cm2 (166.4 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~72.4%
Side bezels 8 mm 9 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 49 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1480:1
sRGB color space 62.5% 53%
Adobe RGB profile 47.3% -
Response time - 11 ms
Max. brightness
TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
250 nits
Nitro 5 AN515-57 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 / 200 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 590 gramm 500 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
TUF Gaming F17 (2021) +110%
6.7 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 AN515-57
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 79 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

