Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Gaming F17 (2021) or ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) – what's better?

ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)

59 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
VS
79 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 3072GB

Review

Evaluation of ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021) and Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~88%) battery – 90 against 48 watt-hours
  • Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
vs
ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 399 mm (15.71 inches) 394 mm (15.51 inches)
Height 269 mm (10.59 inches) 264 mm (10.39 inches)
Thickness 2.48 mm (0.1 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 1073 cm2 (166.4 inches2) 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~79.3%
Side bezels 8 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 49 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 62.5% -
Adobe RGB profile 47.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 / 200 W 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 590 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 115-130 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
6.42 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) +115%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 3x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x1W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 79 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. TUF Gaming F17 (2021) or TUF Gaming A15 FA506
2. TUF Gaming F17 (2021) or TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
3. ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) or Alienware m17 R4
4. ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) or XPS 17 9710 (2021)
5. ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) or ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
6. ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) or GS76 Stealth
7. ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) or Alienware m17 R3

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) and ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский