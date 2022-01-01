You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery - 56 Wh 90 Wh 57.5 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022) Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 394 x 264 x 22.9 mm

15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9 inches 360.4 x 271.1 x 25.9-26.9 mm

14.19 x 10.67 x 1.02-1.06 inches Area 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2) 977 cm2 (151.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~68.7% Side bezels 5.5 mm 7.5 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 155° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 47.9 dB 53 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1688:1 - sRGB color space 59.7% - Adobe RGB profile 41.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 40.2% - Response time 34 ms - Max. brightness TUF Gaming F17 (2022) 300 nits Nitro 5 AN515-58 n/a

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 90 Wh 57.5 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 200 / 240 W 230 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 725 gramm 820 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance TUF Gaming F17 (2022) 7.12 TFLOPS Nitro 5 AN515-58 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels - 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 79.4 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.7 cm 10.6 x 7.8 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.