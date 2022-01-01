Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Gaming F17 (2022) or Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) – what's better?

Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022) vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)

62 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
VS
68 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)
Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 90 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 12700H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022) and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (161.2 vs 182.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
vs
Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 394 x 264 x 22.9 mm
15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9 inches		 399.3 x 295.5 x 26.9 mm
15.72 x 11.63 x 1.06 inches
Area 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2) 1180 cm2 (182.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~69.9%
Side bezels 5.5 mm 8.2 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 47.9 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1688:1 -
sRGB color space 59.7% -
Adobe RGB profile 41.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 40.2% -
Response time 34 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 200 / 240 W 280 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 725 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 79.4 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.7 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021) vs Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
2. Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) vs TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
3. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)
4. Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022) vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)
5. Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)
6. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55) vs Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)
7. Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) and Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский