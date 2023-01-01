Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Gaming F17 (2022) or ROG Strix G16 – what's better?

Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022) vs ROG Strix G16

60 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
VS
60 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G16
Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
Asus ROG Strix G16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022) and ROG Strix G16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 64 against 56 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (144.9 vs 161.2 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
vs
ROG Strix G16

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 394 x 264 x 22.9 mm
15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9 inches		 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
Area 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.5 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level 47.9 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1688:1 -
sRGB color space 59.7% -
Adobe RGB profile 41.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 40.2% 100%
Response time 34 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 / 240 W 240 / 280 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 725 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 16 24
L3 Cache 18 MB 30 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
7.12 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G16
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 79.4 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.7 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. TUF Gaming A17 FA706 and TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
2. TUF Gaming A17 (2022) and TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
3. XPS 17 9720 (2022) and ROG Strix G16
4. ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) and ROG Strix G16
5. MacBook Pro 16 (2023) and ROG Strix G16
6. ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) and ROG Strix G16
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix G16 and TUF Gaming F17 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский