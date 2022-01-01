Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Gaming F17 (2022) or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 – what's better?

Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

63 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
VS
65 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
  • Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (133.8 vs 161.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 394 x 264 x 22.9 mm
15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~77.8%
Side bezels 5.5 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 47.9 dB 51 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1688:1 -
sRGB color space 59.7% 62.3%
Adobe RGB profile 41.5% 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 40.2% -
Response time 34 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 / 240 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 725 gramm 490 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 60-75 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1598 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
7.12 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 +15%
8.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC289
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2W, 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 79.4 dB 78 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.7 cm 13.0 x 8.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
