Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2023) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-42)

63 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2023)
VS
58 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-42)
Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2023)
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-42)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2023) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-42) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (161.2 vs 182.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-42)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Gaming F17 (2023)
vs
Nitro 5 (AN517-42)

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 394 x 264 x 22.9-25.4 mm
15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9-1 inches		 400.5 x 294.5 x 27.9 mm
15.77 x 11.59 x 1.1 inches
Area 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2) 1179 cm2 (182.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~69.9%
Side bezels 5.5 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 62.5% -
Adobe RGB profile 47.3% -
Response time 7 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
TUF Gaming F17 (2023)
250 nits
Nitro 5 (AN517-42) +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No -
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 240 / 280 W 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1695 MHz
FLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
TUF Gaming F17 (2023) +6%
9.2 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN517-42)
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
