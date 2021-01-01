You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Pentium Silver N6000 - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 4GB 8GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 128GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)

Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 50 against 37 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (91.3 vs 134.2 square inches)

18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 309.9 x 190 x 7.9-8.2 mm

12.2 x 7.48 x 0.31-0.32 inches 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~77.5% Side bezels 7.8 mm 9 mm Colors Black Silver, Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Passive Vapor chamber No No

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 3030:1 - sRGB color space 97% - Adobe RGB profile 67% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) 550 nits Aspire 1 (A115-32) n/a

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 37 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 224 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) TGP 10 W 6 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 2.93 Gbps Shading units 256 256 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) +58% 0.38 TFLOPS Aspire 1 (A115-32) 0.24 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 2933 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 128GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable No - NVMe Yes No

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 75.7 dB - Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1960 640 x 480 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight No No Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Size 13.0 x 6.7 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.