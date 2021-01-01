Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) or Aspire 3 (A315-58) – what's better?

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) vs Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58)

51 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)
VS
44 out of 100
Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58)
Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)
Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Pentium Silver N6000
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) and Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 50 against 36 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (91.3 vs 134.2 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 67-91% higher FPS
  • Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)
vs
Aspire 3 (A315-58)

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 309.9 x 190 x 7.9-8.2 mm
12.2 x 7.48 x 0.31-0.32 inches		 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches
Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~77.5%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 9 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 3030:1 -
sRGB color space 97% -
Adobe RGB profile 67% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 224 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 4 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 256 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)
0.38 TFLOPS
Aspire 3 (A315-58) +121%
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 75.7 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1960 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight No No
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 6.7 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”) vs Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)
2. ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 vs Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)
3. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) vs Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58)
4. HP 15 (2021) vs Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58)
5. ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 vs Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58)
6. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) vs Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58)
7. Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) vs Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58) and Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский