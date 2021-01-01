You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU Intel Pentium Silver N6000 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits

66% sharper screen – 166 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (91.3 vs 134.4 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 354-482% higher FPS

Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Backlit keyboard

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 309.9 x 190 x 7.9-8.2 mm

12.2 x 7.48 x 0.31-0.32 inches 363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~77.4% Side bezels 7.8 mm 9 mm Colors Black Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1 Noise level - 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 3030:1 - sRGB color space 97% - Adobe RGB profile 67% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) +83% 550 nits Aspire 5 (A515-56) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 224 gramm 260 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 32 EU) GeForce MX450 TGP 10 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz 930-1575 MHz FLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units 256 896 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) 0.38 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-56) +643% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 75.7 dB 68.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1960 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Size 13.0 x 6.7 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.