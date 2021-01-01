Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) vs Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)
- Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (91.3 vs 106.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Backlit keyboard
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|309.9 x 190 x 7.9-8.2 mm
12.2 x 7.48 x 0.31-0.32 inches
|322.8 x 212.2 x 14.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
|685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.8%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|7.8 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|120°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|3030:1
|952:1
|sRGB color space
|97%
|61.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|67%
|42.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65%
|41.4%
|Response time
|1 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|224 gramm
|158 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
681
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1742
1141
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
720
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1956
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10 W
|6 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|350 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|750 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.38 TFLOPS
|0.24 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|2.93 Gbps
|Shading units
|256
|256
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|eMMC
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x64 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|75.7 dB
|73.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1960
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Size
|13.0 x 6.7 cm
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
