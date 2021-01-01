You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Pentium Silver N6000 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (91.3 vs 109.7 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 67-91% higher FPS

Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Backlit keyboard

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 309.9 x 190 x 7.9-8.2 mm

12.2 x 7.48 x 0.31-0.32 inches 323.4 x 218.9 x 15.9 mm

12.73 x 8.62 x 0.63 inches Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~76.3% Side bezels 7.8 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1 Noise level - 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 3030:1 1215:1 sRGB color space 97% 96.2% Adobe RGB profile 67% 67.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 65% 69.3% Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) +83% 550 nits Swift 3 (SF314-59) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 224 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 10 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units 256 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) 0.38 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF314-59) +121% 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 1

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 75.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1960 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Size 13.0 x 6.7 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.