Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

51 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)
VS
67 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (91.3 vs 100.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Can run popular games at about 321-438% higher FPS
  • Around 4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 37% sharper screen – 227 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 309.9 x 190 x 7.9-8.2 mm
12.2 x 7.48 x 0.31-0.32 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~79.4%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 3030:1 1069:1
sRGB color space 97% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile 67% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65% -
Response time 1 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 224 gramm 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency - 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 4 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 350 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 256 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No No
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 75.7 dB 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1960 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 6.7 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

