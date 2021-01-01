You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review RAM - 4GB 8GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (91.3 vs 100.1 square inches) Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Can run popular games at about 321-438% higher FPS

Around 4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Backlit keyboard

37% sharper screen – 227 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 309.9 x 190 x 7.9-8.2 mm

12.2 x 7.48 x 0.31-0.32 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~79.4% Side bezels 7.8 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Passive Vapor chamber No Yes

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 3030:1 1069:1 sRGB color space 97% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile 67% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65% - Response time 1 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) +38% 550 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 224 gramm 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 32 EU) Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 10 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 256 1024 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) 0.38 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +584% 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No No NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 75.7 dB 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1960 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 6.7 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

