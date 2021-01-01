Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (91.3 vs 100.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
- Can run popular games at about 321-438% higher FPS
- Around 4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Backlit keyboard
- 37% sharper screen – 227 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|309.9 x 190 x 7.9-8.2 mm
12.2 x 7.48 x 0.31-0.32 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.8%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|7.8 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|3030:1
|1069:1
|sRGB color space
|97%
|99.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|67%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:23 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|30 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|224 gramm
|172 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Apple M1 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +158%
1759
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +449%
9564
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +108%
1500
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +296%
7740
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|350 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|750 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.38 TFLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|256
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|75.7 dB
|79.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1960
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|13.0 x 6.7 cm
|12.1 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
