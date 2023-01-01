Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook 14 (M1405) or Extensa 15 – what's better?

47 out of 100
ASUS Vivobook 14 (M1405)
VS
39 out of 100
Acer Extensa 15
ASUS Vivobook 14 (M1405)
Acer Extensa 15
Evaluation of ASUS Vivobook 14 (M1405) and Acer Extensa 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook 14 (M1405)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • 62% sharper screen – 162 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (109.1 vs 133.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Extensa 15
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook 14 (M1405)
vs
Extensa 15

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 317.1 x 222 x 19.9 mm
12.48 x 8.74 x 0.78 inches		 362.9 x 237.5 x 18.9 mm
14.29 x 9.35 x 0.74 inches
Area 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) 862 cm2 (133.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~77.9%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver Gray
Material Plastic Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Extensa 15
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
Vivobook 14 (M1405)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~18% more screen space
Max. brightness
Vivobook 14 (M1405) +36%
300 nits
Extensa 15
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 45 / 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 1900 MHz
FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 0.49 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 128 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 4
GPU performance
Vivobook 14 (M1405) +10%
0.54 TFLOPS
Extensa 15
0.49 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Optional Optional
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

