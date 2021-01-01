Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook 14 M413 or Nitro 5 (AN515-45) – what's better?

ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

65 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
VS
65 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
From $670
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
From $1099
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
  • Can run popular games at about 19018-25934% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (106.9 vs 143.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 51% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 57 against 42 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook 14 M413
vs
Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 213 mm (8.39 inches) 255 mm (10.04 inches)
Thickness 17.3 mm (0.68 inches) 23.9 mm (0.94 inches)
Area 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.3% ~72.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 9 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 135 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 0 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1108 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 448 1024
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
VivoBook 14 M413 +34579%
1108 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 24 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

