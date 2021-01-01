Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook 14 M413 or Swift 3 (SF313-53) – what's better?

Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 76% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 250 nits
  • 28% sharper screen – 201 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 302.5 mm (11.91 inches)
Height 213 mm (8.39 inches) 233.9 mm (9.21 inches)
Thickness 17.3 mm (0.68 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.3% ~76.7%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 8.6 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 40 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 201 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1494:1
sRGB color space - 98.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 70.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 73.3%
Max. brightness
VivoBook 14 M413
250 nits
Swift 3 (SF313-53) +76%
440 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 448 640
DirectX support 12.1 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

