Asus Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71)

56 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405)
VS
60 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71)
Asus Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405)
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2880 x 1800
Battery
57 Wh
CPU
RAM
16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405) and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405)
  • Can run popular games at about 325-443% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 57 against 50 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405)
vs
Swift 3 (SF314-71)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 317.1 x 222.5 x 18.9 mm
12.48 x 8.76 x 0.74 inches		 312.92 x 214.12 x 17.9 mm
12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches
Area 706 cm2 (109.3 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~84.8%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) - 40.3 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 13414:1
sRGB color space - 99.6%
Adobe RGB profile - 97.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 90 W 100 W
Weight of AC adapter 390 grams 364 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1185 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 12
GPU performance
Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405) +590%
5.8 TFLOPS
Swift 3 (SF314-71)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 84 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

