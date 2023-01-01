Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1800 Battery - 50 Wh 63 Wh 57 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 8GB 16GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405) Can run popular games at about 325-443% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 325-443% higher FPS User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 57 against 50 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 57 against 50 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Asus Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 317.1 x 222.5 x 18.9 mm

12.48 x 8.76 x 0.74 inches 312.92 x 214.12 x 17.9 mm

12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches Area 706 cm2 (109.3 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~84.8% Side bezels 7.8 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gold Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 40.3 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 162 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 13414:1 sRGB color space - 99.6% Adobe RGB profile - 97.2% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405) 300 nits Swift 3 (SF314-71) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 63 Wh 57 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 90 W 100 W Weight of AC adapter 390 grams 364 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 50 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1185 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 12 GPU performance Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405) +590% 5.8 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF314-71) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 84 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.