47 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
VS
52 out of 100
Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)
ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 and Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)
  • Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 59 against 42 watt-hours
  • Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook 14 M413
vs
Swift X (SFX14-41G)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 324 x 213 x 17.3 mm
12.76 x 8.39 x 0.68 inches		 322.5 x 213.3 x 17.9 mm
12.7 x 8.4 x 0.7 inches
Area 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.3% ~78.5%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray Gold
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
VivoBook 14 M413
250 nits
Swift X (SFX14-41G) +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32
GPU performance
VivoBook 14 M413
1.108 TFLOPS
Swift X (SFX14-41G) +188%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
