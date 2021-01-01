Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook 14 M413 or Chromebook CX9 (CX9400) – what's better?

ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 vs Chromebook CX9 (CX9400)

ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
VS
ASUS Chromebook CX9 (CX9400)
ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
ASUS Chromebook CX9 (CX9400)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 and Chromebook CX9 (CX9400) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the ASUS Chromebook CX9 (CX9400)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 50 against 42 watt-hours
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook 14 M413
vs
Chromebook CX9 (CX9400)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.05 kg (2.32 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 322.2 mm (12.69 inches)
Height 213 mm (8.39 inches) 204.9 mm (8.07 inches)
Thickness 17.3 mm (0.68 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 660 cm2 (102.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.3% ~81.8%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
VivoBook 14 M413
250 nits
Chromebook CX9 (CX9400) +60%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes No

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 448 384
DirectX support 12.1 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) and VivoBook 14 M413
2. VivoBook S15 S533 and VivoBook 14 M413
3. Inspiron 14 5402 and VivoBook 14 M413
4. ZenBook 14 UX435 and VivoBook 14 M413
5. VivoBook 15 M513 and VivoBook 14 M413
6. VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) and Chromebook CX9 (CX9400)
7. Inspiron 14 7400 and Chromebook CX9 (CX9400)
8. Chromebook Flip C536/CX5 and Chromebook CX9 (CX9400)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS Chromebook CX9 (CX9400) and VivoBook 14 M413 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский